PM Orban: Program to renew Army must generate relaunch of Romanian defence production. The program to renew the Army's equipment must generate a relaunch of the Romanian defence industry, both through domestic companies, as well as through partner companies, said on Tuesday Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, in Petresti (Dambovita county), where he participated in the presentation of the project of IVECO company to build a truck assembly plant. "Today works are officially inaugurated to accomplish an investment in a production capacity in Romania, an investment that's worth approximately 50 million euro, investment which will create in the first stage 200 direct jobs in this production capacity, but, at the same time, through all the contracts with the local suppliers it will generate economic dynamic, additional jobs. (...) This investment is done as part of the offset related to the contract to outfit the Romanian Army with vehicles produced by IVECO Defence. I must say once more what the policy of the Government I run is - the capitalization of the program to outfit the Army, a 10-year program (...) to develop defensive capabilities, to increase the capacity of the Romanian Army to face any challenge. The outfitting program must generate a relaunch of defence production in Romania, both through local companies, as well as partner companies as part of this Army outfitting program," said Ludovic Orban. He recalled that as part of the Army's outfitting program there was already the signing of an important contract at the Avioane Craiova plant, worth 57 million euro for the modernization of the Romanian-made IAR-99 "Hawk" plane. The Prime Minister saluted the decision of the IVECO company to establish itself as a regional center in Romania, in Bucharest, to practically "establish" their headquarters for Central and Eastern Europe in our country. Orban also emphasized the "remarkable economic collaboration" between Italy and Romania. The head of the Executive is accompanied on his work trip that he is conducting in Dambovita by Virgil Popescu, Economy Minister, Nicolae Ciuca, Defence Minister, and Lucian Bode, Transport Minister.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]