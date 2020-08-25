Schools in France to offer Romanian language and culture courses starting this year

France becomes, starting this year, the seventh country in Europe where the optional course of Romanian Language, Culture and Civilization (LCCR) will be taught, the Romanian Ministry of Education announced. Starting this autumn, students from three schools in Le Blanc-Mesnil, near Paris, will (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]