Museum of Broken Relationships exhibition comes to Bucharest in September
Aug 25, 2020
The Museum of Broken Relationships exhibition, which features objects from failed love affairs, will come to Bucharest next month. The project is an international initiative of exploration and creative expression, with permanent exhibition spaces in Zagreb and Los Angeles, local Agerpres (...)
