Eurostat: Bread prices in Romania, the lowest in EU

Eurostat: Bread prices in Romania, the lowest in EU. Bread and cereal prices in Romania were almost half (47%) of the EU average in 2019. They were also the lowest in the EU, according to Eurostat data quoted by local Agerpres. Last year, the price of bread and cereals across the EU was around three times as high in the most expensive Member (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]