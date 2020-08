German Allianz Group Indirectly Reaches 5.3% Holding Of Voting Rights Of Electrica

German Allianz Group Indirectly Reaches 5.3% Holding Of Voting Rights Of Electrica. German Allianz Group has indirectly reached a holding of 5.3% of the voting rights of Romanian state-owned energy utility group Electrica (EL.RO), after the private pension fund AZT Viitorul Tau, managed by Allianz-Tiriac Pensii Private, had increased its participation to (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]