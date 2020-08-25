LabMin: Bucharest Territorial Labor Inspectorate completes control report on construction site with Covid-infected workers

The Bucharest Territorial Labor Inspectorate (ITM) has completed the control report on the working conditions on a real estate developer's construction site in sector 4 in Bucharest, where several foreign workers were tested positive for coronavirus, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Violeta Alexandru informed on Tuesday. "The Bucharest Territorial Labor Inspectorate has completed the checks and completed the control report on the working conditions on a real estate developer's construction site in sector 4, about which the public opinion found out on Saturday evening. Several Indian workers were found with Covid-19. The report was completed in 3 days. Good," Violeta Alexandru noted on Facebook. Minister Alexandru mentioned that she asked ITM Bucharest to "communicate publicly" the conclusions of the verifications and underlined that when she went to the respective site she understood that the control institutions need a better coordination. "When I arrived near the site, precisely because I needed to pursue the written reports, I realized that there was a need for coordination among institutions. The Bucharest Public Health Directorate (already there when I arrived), ITM Bucharest, General Inspectorate for Immigration, Gendarmerie (also there). Coordination among institutions works when it is done at the highest level," said Violeta Alexandru. The labour minister asked the employees to respect the measures imposed by the authorities about wearing the mask and not to remove the masks after a few minutes. The labour minister explained that she is considering the implementation in the construction sector of an electronic system for monitoring overtime worked by employees. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Coman; editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)