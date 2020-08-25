Seaside accomodation, from 45 lei per night in September, under 'Seaside for everyone' programme



Romanians going to the Romanian resorts at the Black Sea over September 1 - 30 can book accommodation at discounted prices, paying from 45 lei per night under the "Litoralul pentru toti" (Seaside for everyone) programme, at its 37th edition, launched by the Federation of Romanian Tourism Employers (FPTR). According to the Federation, the programme addresses all tourists wanting to visit the Romanian seaside in the period September 1 - 30, thus benefiting from up to 65% discounted tariffs compared to those in high season. "So far, there are 49 hotels registered with the programme from all the resorts on the seaside, offering tourists approximately 3,600 accommodation spaces per night. These spaces will be sold both through partner travel agencies and their re-sellers, as well as directly by the hotels," the FPTR release mentions. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nicoleta Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)