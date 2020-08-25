Euroins Unveils RON100M Share Capital Increase; 25% More Damage Claim Payments In 1H/2020, Of RON504M

Euroins Unveils RON100M Share Capital Increase; 25% More Damage Claim Payments In 1H/2020, Of RON504M. Euroins Romania, the second largest insurance company on the local third-party motor vehicle insurance (RCA), on Tuesday said it will increase its share capital by RON100 million, adding it paid damage claims of RON504 million in January-June 2020, 25% higher than in the same period in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]