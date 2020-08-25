Employer of Covid-infected Indian workers, fined 13,500 lei

Employer of Covid-infected Indian workers, fined 13,500 lei. The Bucharest Territorial Labor Inspectorate (ITM) sanctioned with 13,500 lei the employer of Indian workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus on a construction site in Sector 4 of Bucharest, finding violation of the legislation on preventing the spread of the SARS-COV 2 virus, mentions a release sent on Tuesday by ITM. ITM Bucharest completed, on Monday, the control action started on Saturday evening on the site where the Public Health Directorate reported a coronavirus outbreak, the institution's release states. "Labor inspectors have checked whether the employer complies with the provisions on preventing and stopping the spread of the SARS-COV 2 virus among employees, as well as the legislation on safety and health at work, respectively in the field of labor relations. The control team established that all workers of Indian citizenship are legally employed, but the employer has violated a number of provisions on hygiene conditions, including: inadequate sanitation and overcrowding of sleeping areas, violations that contravene the provisions of the legislation in force for preventing the SARS-COV 2 spread, as well as the Law on safety and health at work 319/2006," reads the ITM Bucharest release. Also, the employer did not carry out, within the stipulated term, the specific training for preventing the spread of the SARS-COV 2 virus and did not provide sufficient staff for providing first aid and for implementing prevention measures, according to the ITM Bucharest's release. Therefore, the labor inspectors ordered 11 measures with deadline execution and applied contravention sanctions as follows: four fines in the amount of 13,500 lei and seven warnings. The employer of the Indian workers was also sanctioned for not having a clear record of the hours worked by the workers and for the late transmission of some data to the workers' register, mentions ITM Bucharest. The control started by ITM Bucharest on Saturday took place in the presence of the Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Violeta Alexandru, and was coordinated by the Chief Inspector of ITM Bucharest, Constantin Bujor. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Coman; editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]