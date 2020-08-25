Romania's men's team, third place at Balkan Half Marathon Championships in Zagreb

Romania's men's team, third place at Balkan Half Marathon Championships in Zagreb. The Romanian men's team finished third at the Balkan Half Marathon Championships in Zagreb, the Romanian Athletics Federation reported on Tuesday on its official website. "The best result for the team of our country came in the men's team event, where Romania won the bronze medal thanks to the individual times: Stefan Gavril - 1:07.11 (4th place individual) and Marius Ionescu - 1:11.21 (7th place individual). In the women's race, Romania ranked fifth, with the times of the two athletes as follows: Liliana Dragomir - 1:15.38 (5th place individual) and Adelina Paulina Baltoi - 1:24.58 (12th place individual)." Topping the men's team event were Turkey and Moldova. In the women's event, Croatia came first, followed by Bulgaria second and Turkey third. Maxim Raileanu of Moldova (1:05.58) and Fatma Demir of Turkey (1:13.48) were the best two in the individual event. Athletes from Turkey, Moldova, Romania, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Slovenia and North Macedonia took part in the ninth edition of the Balkan Half Marathon Championships, hosted on Sunday in the Croatian capital of Zagreb. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Marius Tone; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]