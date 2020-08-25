EY research: Early-mover advantage in strategic investments may hold the key to post-crisis recovery
Aug 25, 2020
EY research: Early-mover advantage in strategic investments may hold the key to post-crisis recovery.
The global transactions landscape has come to an abrupt standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as companies preserve cash and grapple with the immediate impact of the crisis. EY research, however, reveals that companies that make bold decisions on their transaction and strategic investment (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]