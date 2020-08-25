 
Romaniapress.com

August 25, 2020

EY research: Early-mover advantage in strategic investments may hold the key to post-crisis recovery
Aug 25, 2020

EY research: Early-mover advantage in strategic investments may hold the key to post-crisis recovery.

The global transactions landscape has come to an abrupt standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as companies preserve cash and grapple with the immediate impact of the crisis. EY research, however, reveals that companies that make bold decisions on their transaction and strategic investment (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Posta Romana Extinguishes Historic Debt By Paying Out RON135M To Tax Authority Romania's state-owned postal operator Posta Romana on Wednesday said it had transferred RON135 million to the country’s tax authority ANAF on August 20, 2020 and no longer has debts.

Aurescu, ahead of informal EU ministers' meeting: Minsk power's steps cannot remain without adequate response The "reprehensible" steps taken by the Minsk government "cannot remain without an adequate response from the EU," Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said before attending the informal Gymnich meeting of foreign ministers of the European Union, which will take place on Thursday (...)

Theatres, cinemas, indoor dining probably to re-open on September 1 Theatres and cinemas, as well as also indoor eateries will probably be able to re-open on September 1, in compliance with health safety conditions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday at a news conference.      "There are two areas where I believe it (...)

JYSK Opens Store In Bragadiru; Reaches 91 Units In Romania Scandinavian furniture and home décor retailer JYSK continues its expansion in Romania, by opening a new 1,300-sqm store in Bragadiru, reaching 91 units in Romania.

LocalElections2020 / President asks Gov't information campaign on safety procedures for campaign and voting President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that he asked the Government to initiate a communication and information campaign concerning the procedures that must be observed during the election campaign for the local elections and on the day of voting, aimed at preventing infections with (...)

Shareholders Of Electrica Group's Three Distribution Firms OK Merger; New Entity Named Distributie Energie Electrica Romania Shareholders of the three electricity distribution companies within energy utility group Electrica (EL.RO), namely, SDEE Transilvania Nord, SDEE Transilvania Sud and SDEE Muntenia Nord, respectively, approved on August 21 the merger by absorption of the three firms and the new entity will be (...)

August 31 set for vote on motion of censure Social Democratic Party (PSD) national leader Marcel Ciolacu announced on Wednesday that the motion of censure tabled by the Social Democrats will be put up for a vote on August 31. "The motion of censure will be up for a vote on Monday - August 31! The Orban government must leave (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |