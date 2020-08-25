D&B David si Baias assisted Testronic Laboratories Limited with Whyttest acquisition

D&B David si Baias assisted Testronic Laboratories Limited with Whyttest acquisition. PwC Romania’s correspondent law firm D&B David si Baias SCA assisted Testronic Laboratories Limited, a video games service provider, with the transaction to acquire Whyttest, which provides QA testing services and player support in the video games industry. As a result, 150 technicians from (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]