IntMin Vela: Police will be able to issue an order placing an assaulted, injured or abused animal in a shelter
Aug 25, 2020
Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced on Tuesday at the Interior Ministry (MAI) having put up for public debate a draft emergency ordinance strengthening animal protection measures, according to which the Police will be able to issue an order placing an assaulted, injured or abused animal in (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]