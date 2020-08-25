Employer of Indian workers infected with COVID-19 sanctioned with 13,500 lei fine
Aug 25, 2020
Employer of Indian workers infected with COVID-19 sanctioned with 13,500 lei fine.
The Bucharest Territorial Labor Inspectorate (ITM) sanctioned with 13,500 lei the employer of Indian workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus on a construction site in Sector 4 of Bucharest, finding violation of the legislation on preventing the spread of the SARS-COV 2 virus, mentions (...)
