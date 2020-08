18 candidates compete in the race for Bucharest’s mayoralty

18 candidates compete in the race for Bucharest’s mayoralty. 18 candidates remained in the race for the position of general mayor of Bucharest, in the local elections of September 27. The Constituency Electoral Bureau of Bucharest (BEM) okayed the final candidacies on Tuesday. According to the BEM minutes, 24 lists of candidates proposed by political (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]