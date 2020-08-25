National Committee for Emergency situations to convene to consider a joint order on health protection rules for elections



Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has announced that a meeting of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) will take place on Wednesday to consider a joint order on health protection rules for electioneering and also on re-opening theatres, cinema halls and indoor dining. “There has (...)