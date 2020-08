British group buys Romanian game testing company

British group buys Romanian game testing company. Testronic, a British game testing company, part of Catalis Group, has acquired Whyttest, a quality assurance (QA) and customer support firm with sites in Romania and Serbia. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The acquisition sees Testronic increase its (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]