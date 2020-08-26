Orange Romania will use chatbots developed by local startup Druid to automate HR processes

Orange Romania will use chatbots developed by local startup Druid to automate HR processes. Druid, a company specialized in the development of virtual assistants (chatbots) for enterprise organizations, founded by Romanian entrepreneur Liviu Dragan, has implemented a human resources chatbot for telecom operator Orange Romania. The "Roby" chatbot, developed on Druid conversational (...)