Romania's Competition Council slaps EUR 2.5 mln fine on pharmaceutical group GSK

Romania's Competition Council slaps EUR 2.5 mln fine on pharmaceutical group GSK. Romania’s Competition Council sanctioned the local subsidiary of British pharmaceutical group GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) with a RON 11.9 million (EUR 2.5 mln) fine. The competition authority said that GSK didn’t meet some of the obligations assumed in a previous investigation for abuse of dominant (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]