IVECO starts construction of EUR 50 mln military truck factory in Romania

IVECO starts construction of EUR 50 mln military truck factory in Romania. Italian group IVECO will invest EUR 50 million in a new assembly plant for military trucks in Romania, which will create 200 jobs in the first phase, Romania’s prime minister Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday, August 25. The factory will be located in Petresti commune, Dambovita county. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]