Romania’s Banking System Posts RON2.8B Net Profit in H1. Romania’s banking system posted about 2.8 billion lei net profit in the first half and assets rose to a new peak, RON518.5 billion, following an average increase by 6% in lending, Romania’s central bank data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]