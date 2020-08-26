Ethnic Hungarians’ leader: We have a thousand reasons to bring down the Govt.

The Democrat Union of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), one of the small parties in Romania's Parliament whose votes could help maintain or overturn the current Government, hasn't decided yet if its MPs will vote the no-confidence motion filed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD).