Presidential palace in Bucharest valued at close to EUR 300 mln

Presidential palace in Bucharest valued at close to EUR 300 mln. The Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest, which serves as the official residence of Romania’s presidents, was valued at over RON 1.4 bln (close to EUR 300 mln), according to a valuation report included on the Government’s agenda, Ziarul Financiar reported. The total value includes the palace itself and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]