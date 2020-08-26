Romanian insurer Euroins sees 7% increase in premiums and 25% growth in compensations in H1

Romanian insurer Euroins sees 7% increase in premiums and 25% growth in compensations in H1. Euroins, one of the biggest insurance companies in Romania, recorded a 7% increase in gross premiums (revenues) in the first half of this year compared to the similar period of 2019, to RON 662 mln (EUR 138 mln). Meanwhile, the compensations paid to policyholders increased by 25%, to RON 504.5 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]