Analysts See Leu at 4.95%/Euro in 12 Months, GDP Contraction at 4.4%

Analysts of CFA Romania estimate the Romanian leu will depreciate to an average of 4.95 to the euro in the next 12 months, while inflation is expected to average 2.7% and the country's economy to contract 4.4%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]