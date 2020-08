Children’s Museum opens in downtown Bucharest

Children’s Museum opens in downtown Bucharest. Children’s Museum, a project of the Bucharest City Hall, was inaugurated on Tuesday, August 25, in the Unirii area in downtown Bucharest. The new Museum has 110 rooms, is structured on thematic sections, covering fields such as technology, geography, history, art, and culture, and has 25 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]