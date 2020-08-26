Czech Real Estate Developer RC Europe Completes Third Retail Park In Romania, In EUR9M Investment

Czech real estate developer RC Europe has completed the third retail park in Romania, in Oradea, following a total investment of EUR9 million, and plans to develop an office building in capital Bucharest, called Arc Office Building, and a new retail park in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]