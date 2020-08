PwC Autofacts: Auto Sales To Drop 24% in Romania in 2020, Seen Rebounding Fast

Romania could see the biggest drop in new auto sales in Central Europe this year, of 24.3%, but the market is seen rebounding quickly to reach pre-crisis levels by 2023, according to the PwC Autofacts report based on IHS Markit (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]