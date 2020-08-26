Budget deficit up to 4.7 pct of GDP, after first seven months of 2020



The execution of the general consolidated budget in the first seven months of 2020 has recorded a deficit of 49.68 billion RON (4.7 pct of the GDP), according to data published Wednesday by the Ministry of Public Finance. After the first six months of 2020, the budget recorded a deficit of 45.17 billion RON (4.17 pct of the GDP). Last year in the same period, the execution of the general consolidated budget indicated a deficit of 18.14 billion RON, meaning 1.76 pct of the GDP. According to the Public Finance Ministry, sums worth 27.01 billion RON (2.55 pct of the GDP) were left in the economic environment by fiscal facilities, investments and exceptional costs adopted to combat the effects of the COVID-19 epidemic.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)