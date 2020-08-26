 
"Pinocchio", directed by Matteo Garrone, opens Bucharest International Film Festival
The film "Pinocchio", directed by Matteo Garrone, will be presented, on Thursday, from 19:30, at the Romanian Peasants' Museum, in the opening of the 16th edition of the Bucharest International Film Festival, informs a release sent to AGERPRES. Together with "Pinocchio", in the traditional section of the BIFF - Panorama - film lovers can watch another three movies: "There is No Evil" (Winner of the Golden Bear - Berlinale 2020), "Sorry we missed you" and "The Truth". The competition proposes five very expected films in Romania: Marona's Fantastic Tale, Beanpole, Jazzy MisFits, The Woman Who Ran, and Corpus Christi. The organizers propose, "for a plus of novelty and interaction," a short movie night on the topic of social challenges in the world. "Titled suggestively 'Socially United in Cinema', the section curated by Kristina Cepraga, done with the support of CreArt, will present to the #BIFF public four exceptional short films - Bismillah (Winner David di Donatello, 2018, Best Short Movie, Oscar 2019 shortlist), Down the river, Destino (Best Actress Afordite short Roma), Inverno (Most decorated Italian short, in running for 2020 Oscars)," shows the release. During the festival, a "Retrospective Best of Drama's International Short Film Festival" will also be presented, with three prizewinning Greek movies: Postcards from the end of the world, W, and INDEX. They will run at the cinema at the Romanian Peasants' Museum over August 28-30. The gala to close the festival will take place on September 2, at 19:30 at the Romanian Peasants' Museum, with the projection of the movie "The Truth", directed by Hirokazu Koreeda, with Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche, Ethan Hawke and the winner of the Online Film Critics Society Awards 2020 in Venice, in 2019. Bucharest International Film Festival is organized by the Charta Foundation, under the High Patronage of His Royal Highness, Prince Radu of Romania, and with the support of the Culture Ministry, the Romanian Cultural Institute and the National Center for Cinematography.AGERPRES(RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

