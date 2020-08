Lime electric scooters also available in Cluj-Napoca

Lime electric scooters also available in Cluj-Napoca. Lime, the electric scooter rental company that entered the Romanian market in April last year, also launched its e-scooter rental service in Cluj-Napoca. So far, the service was only available in Bucharest. Riders in Cluj-Napoca can find Lime e-scooters in areas such as Unirii Square, Marasti (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]