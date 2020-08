Vitacom Electronics Turnover Down 8% YoY To RON23M In 1H/2020

Vitacom Electronics Turnover Down 8% YoY To RON23M In 1H/2020. Cluj-based importer and distributor of electronic products and accessories Vitacom Electronics registered a turnover of RON23 million in the first half of 2020, down 8% from RON25 million in the same period in 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]