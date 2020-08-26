GCS: 1,256 new cases of COVID-19, death toll hits 3,421

GCS: 1,256 new cases of COVID-19, death toll hits 3,421. As many as 1,256 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded since the last report, following tests carried out at the national level, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Wednesday. As of Wednesday, 81,646 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania. A further 54 people infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing Romania's death toll to 3,421. Of the 54 fatalities, 33 men and 21 women, 2 were in the age group 30-39 years, 4 - in the age category 50-59 years, 12 in the age category 60-69 years, 21 in the age category 70-79 years and 15 - in the category of 80+. According to the GCS, 52 of the dead patients had comorbidities, one deceased patient had no other conditions, and no comorbidities have been reported for one person to date. As many as 36,286 people were declared cured and 9,911 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after detection. According to the GCS, 1,705,368 SARS-CoV-2 infection tests have been processed nationwide. As many as 7,205 people with COVID-19 are admitted to health facilities, and 502 patients are being treated in ICU, the cited source said. On the territory of Romania, 11,245 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in home isolation, and 5,522 are in institutional isolation. In the last 24 hours, the law enforcement workers have applied 702 fines amounting to 218,050 lei, as a result of the violation of the provisions of Law 55/2020 on specific measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COFID-19 pandemic. Bucharest (196) and the counties of Iasi (72), Prahova (65), Bacau (49) and Timis (48) are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last report. Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection are in Bucharest - 10,126 and in the counties of Suceava - 5,159, Argrs - 4,903, Brasov - 4,334, Prahova - 3,899 and Galati - 3,142. As many as 6,585 Romanians from outside the country have been confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, with 124 out-of-country deaths recorded, GCS said. AGERPRES (RO - authors: Roberto Stan, Petronius Craiu, editors: Georgiana Tanasescu, Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]