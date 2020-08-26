August 31 set for vote on motion of censure

August 31 set for vote on motion of censure. Social Democratic Party (PSD) national leader Marcel Ciolacu announced on Wednesday that the motion of censure tabled by the Social Democrats will be put up for a vote on August 31. "The motion of censure will be up for a vote on Monday - August 31! The Orban government must leave !!!", Ciolacu wrote on Facebook. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]