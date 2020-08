Posta Romana Extinguishes Historic Debt By Paying Out RON135M To Tax Authority

Posta Romana Extinguishes Historic Debt By Paying Out RON135M To Tax Authority. Romania's state-owned postal operator Posta Romana on Wednesday said it had transferred RON135 million to the country’s tax authority ANAF on August 20, 2020 and no longer has debts. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]