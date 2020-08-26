Aurescu, ahead of informal EU ministers' meeting: Minsk power's steps cannot remain without adequate response

Aurescu, ahead of informal EU ministers' meeting: Minsk power's steps cannot remain without adequate response. The "reprehensible" steps taken by the Minsk government "cannot remain without an adequate response from the EU," Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said before attending the informal Gymnich meeting of foreign ministers of the European Union, which will take place on Thursday and Friday in Berlin. He said, according to a Foreign Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES, that he would support "sanctioning those guilty of the abuses committed in the electoral and post-electoral context" in Belarus. "The situation in Belarus continues to be of the utmost concern, and here I am also considering also the recent decisions by the authorities to detain members of the Opposition's Coordinating Council and other representatives of the protest movement yesterday. These reprehensible steps of the power in Mink cannot be left without an adequate response from the EU. I will reiterate in the discussions with my European colleagues in Berlin the support for sanctioning those guilty of abuses committed in the electoral and post-electoral context," the Romanian official stated, according to the MAE. He added that the meeting would discuss "the best ways to support concretely civil society, the free press and the people of Belarus." "Thus, I will inform my counterparts that I have started the procedure for allocating a voluntary financial contribution of 100,000 euros from the budget for development assistance and humanitarian assistance for 2020, managed by the MAE and the International Development Cooperation Agency (RoAid), in order to support independent journalism and civil society in Belarus," said the head of the Romanian diplomacy. The agenda of the talks is broad, focusing on important EU foreign policy issues and also on recent developments in the Union's neighborhood. Thus, the working sessions will address the situation in Belarus, EU-Turkey relations, including in the context of tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, and EU-Russia relations. The ministers will also discuss the geopolitical impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic in relation to the EU's international role. According to the release, the developments in Belarus have triggered a rapid reaction at EU level, and the discussions by European foreign ministers in Gymnich format will ensure the continuation of debates at the special meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council on 14 August 2020 and the extraordinary European Council meeting on 19 August 2020. Ministers will focus in particular on EU measures to support civil society and Belarusian citizens, including the imposition of sanctions, the Romanian Foreign Ministry said. The ministers will also have an exchange of views on EU-Turkey relations, in the context of maintaining tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, to identify solutions to overcome the current deadlock and to reflect on the future of EU relations with this strategic partner. Minister Bogdan Aurescu will reiterate the importance of European solidarity and the need to identify solutions by exclusively peaceful means and to engage the parties in negotiations based on their legitimate interests, in compliance with international law. At the same time, the EU-Russia relations will be discussed from the perspective of the objectives of the European Union, as well as the way in which Russia respects its international commitments. The European External Action Service (EEAS) together with the EU member states will evaluate, to this end, the results of the EU's actions so far, as well as ways to improve them in the future. Regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministers will try, together with the EEAS, to identify geopolitical challenges for the coming years, given that the pandemic has had the effect of provoking and accelerating global trends, with an impact on multilateralism and other parameters of international relations. Emphasis will be placed on how the EU can protect and strengthen its interests and influence beyond its borders. According to the MAE, Minister Bogdan Aurescu will emphasize the importance of accurately measuring the impact of these trends on the EU's global role and position, identifying those that are favorable and contrary to the Union's interests and objectives, in order to establish concrete measures that the EU must take to defend its interests and achieve its objectives in the neighborhood and globally. Ahead of the Gymnich meeting, there will be a luncheon, whose guest will be Israeli Foreign Minister Gabriel Ashkenazi to discuss the latest developments in the region, the prospects for the Middle East Peace Process and the EU-Israel relations. Minister Bogdan Aurescu will reiterate Romania's position according to which the only viable option for the Peace Process is the solution of the two states, which the parties can achieve only by engaging in direct negotiations, in compliance with international law, and will support the strengthening of the EU-Israel relationship and dialogue. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian company invests EUR 1.25 mln in new fiber optic factory Datacor, a Romanian integrator of intelligent infrastructure solutions, is investing EUR 1.25 million in the construction of a new fiber optic plant in Bistrita and is expanding its team in the region. The new Datacor factory is located in the Bistrița-Sud Industrial Park and was partly (...)



Online delivery platform Coletaria.ro partners Romanian e-commerce platform Gomag Online delivery platform Coletaria.ro, part of the Packeta group, which operates the biggest network of pick-up points in Central and Eastern Europe, has entered a partnership with Romanian e-commerce platform Gomag. The partnership offers the over 1,600 online stores that use the Gomag (...)



Romania's Competition Council approves Prima TV takeover by local media group Romania’s Competition Council approved the transaction by which local media group Clever Media Transilvania takes over local TV station Prima TV. Clever Media Transilvania is controlled by local investor Adrian Tomsa. The group owns local TV channels Look Plus, Look Sport, AgroTV, and (...)



LocalElections2020/ Local elections' campaign kicks off with special coronavirus pandemic rules The election campaign for the local elections began on Friday and ends at 7 a.m. on September 26. Candidates entering the race for a chair of mayor or president of the County Council (CJ), but also for a seat in local and county councils will try, during this period, to convince the voters to (...)



Romanian insurer Allianz-Tiriac sees only slight decline in revenues in H1, despite restrictions Allianz-Tiriac, one of the biggest insurance companies in Romania, controlled by German group Allianz and local businessman Ion Tiriac, recorded a revenue decline of only 1.6% in the first half of this year compared to the same period of 2019, despite the restrictions under the state of (...)



Large restaurant operator in Romania sees signs of recovery after sharp sales drop in H1 Romanian restaurant company Sphera Franchise Group (SFG), the owner of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell franchises in Romania and KFC franchise in Northern Italy, sees signs of recovery after it recorded consolidated sales of RON 304.6 mln (EUR 63.5 mln) in the first half of this year, down by (...)



Lidl CEO: This year, we can become the biggest retailer in Romania German discount supermarket chain Lidl could become the biggest retailer in Romania in terms of sales this year, according to Lidl Romania CEO Frank Wagner. In the financial year ended in February 2020, Lidl Romania recorded a turnover of over RON 10 billion (EUR 2.08 bln), up by 28% compared (...)

