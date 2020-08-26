Theatres, cinemas, indoor dining probably to re-open on September 1

Theatres, cinemas, indoor dining probably to re-open on September 1. Theatres and cinemas, as well as also indoor eateries will probably be able to re-open on September 1, in compliance with health safety conditions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday at a news conference. "There are two areas where I believe it is necessary to resume business as much as possible and where it is possible to do so under safe conditions," he said. "Theaters and cinemas, theatres in general, will probably be able to open on September 1. Of course, under special safety conditions, spectators will have to be spaced out, everyone must wear a mask. Certain conditions must be met to be determined by specialists. I think it is important for culture to resume wherever conditions allow. What would we be without culture? I think it's important," Iohannis said. He explained that after September 1 "restaurants can resume indoor dining" under certain circumstances. "In essence, they can be used, but only where it is safe to do so," Iohannis said, adding that technical details will be determined by specialists. "The second sector that is hurting and where I think it is also good for business to wherever possible, is the HORECA sector, especially indoor dining. The weather is getting colder, outdoor dining can be used for a while, but after a while it will no longer be possible. I believe that after September 1, under certain conditions, indoor dining can resume. Also, taking into account the rules of spacing, not all tables could be used given health protection rules and the specific local conditions," said Iohannis. He said the two sectors - culture and hospitality - are "important". "I think now that we have learned how to behave in a pandemic, we can take this step. Obviously, we are not returning to normal, the operation will be done under special conditions, with special rules, but I believe that wherever possible operations resume," Iohannis said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]