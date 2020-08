Fitch: Pensions and politics are key to Romania’s rating

Fitch: Pensions and politics are key to Romania’s rating. The Romanian Government's proposed 14% pension increase from September would reduce the challenge of consolidating public finances compared to the previously budgeted 40% increase, Fitch Ratings says in a note on Romania on August 25. However, Fitch warns that the final increase may depend on (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]