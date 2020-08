Romania’s budget deficit climbs to 4.7% of GDP in first seven months

Romania’s budget deficit climbs to 4.7% of GDP in first seven months. Romania recorded a consolidated budget deficit of RON 49.7 bln (EUR 10.3 bln) in the first seven months of this year, 2.8 times higher than in the same period of 2019. The deficit thus reached 4.7% of the gross domestic product (GDP) estimated for this year, up from 1.71% in the same period of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]