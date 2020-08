Vote on no-confidence motion set for August 31

Vote on no-confidence motion set for August 31. Romania's Parliament will vote the no-confidence motion against the Liberal Government of Ludovic Orban on Monday, August 31. Marcel Ciolacu, Chamber of Deputies speaker and leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday evening, August 26.