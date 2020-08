Minister: Cinemas and theaters in Romania could reopen mid-September

Minister: Cinemas and theaters in Romania could reopen mid-September. Cinemas, theaters and opera halls in Romania could reopen starting September 15, culture minister Bogdan Gheorghiu told Hotnews.ro on Tuesday evening, August 25. He added that the decision to reopen cinemas and theaters will be taken based on the number of COVID-19 cases in each county. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]