Romanian appointed GM of Signify for ten countries in the region

Romanian appointed GM of Signify for ten countries in the region. Romanian Razvan Copoiu is the new general manager of Signify Romania and South-Eastern Europe. From this position, he will coordinate the company’s operations in Romania and nine other countries in the region (Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Moldova, Albania, Montenegro, Bosnia-Herzegovina (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]