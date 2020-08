Czech developer RC Europe opens its third retail park in Romania

Czech real estate development and management company RC Europe announced the opening of its third retail park in Romania on August 27. The project, developed under the brand NEST, is located in Oradea, western Romania. It has a gross leasable area of about 6,500 sqm and required an investment