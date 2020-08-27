Romania could see the sharpest decrease in new car sales in CEE this year



Romania could register the sharpest decrease in new car and commercial vehicle sales in Central Europe this year, of 24.3% compared to 2019. However, the local car market will recover quickly and exceed the pre-COVID sales level by 2023, according to the PwC Autofacts report, based on IHS (...)