Romanian financial analysts don’t believe in quick economic recovery anymore
Aug 27, 2020
Financial analysts anticipate that the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic will be felt strongly in Romania until the second quarter of 2021, according to a survey conducted by the CFA Romania Association in July 2020. They anticipate a budget deficit of 8.3% of GDP for the current (...)
