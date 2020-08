Sphera Group Posts RON22.3M Loss in 1H Under Covid-19 Impact

Sphera Group (SFG.RO), which manages restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands, reported a net loss of RON22.3 million in the first half of 2020 (excluding the impact of IRFS 16 adoption), compared with a RON18 million profit in the same period last