MedLife's Dent Estet Clinics in Sibiu Post RON2.4M Turnover in 1H, Up 58%

MedLife's two Dent Estet clinics in Sibiu, for adults and children, recorded a 58% increase in turnover in in the first half of 2020, to RON2.4 million, mainly driven by the clinic for adults, where revenues grew 80%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]