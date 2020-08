Travel restrictions: Belgium adds Romania to the ‘red zones’ list

Travel restrictions: Belgium adds Romania to the ‘red zones’ list. Belgium has included Romania on the list of "red zones," the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced, Digi24 reported. This means that the COVID-19 test and quarantine are mandatory upon arrival in Belgium. "According to the new measures, starting with August 26, Romania's entire (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]