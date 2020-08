JLL: Residential Sales Down 7% in 1H in Bucharest and Ilfov

JLL: Residential Sales Down 7% in 1H in Bucharest and Ilfov. The impact of the pandemic on the residential market differs by price range but overall sales of new housing declined 7% on the year in the first half of 2020, to around 8,000 units in Bucharest and 3,000 in Ilfov county, a report by real estate consultancy company JLL showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]