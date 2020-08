Allianz-Tiriac Underwritings Decline 1.6% in 1H, to RON688M

Allianz-Tiriac Underwritings Decline 1.6% in 1H, to RON688M. Allianz-Tiriac, the second largest insurer on the Romanian market, reported underwritings totaling RON688 million in the first half of 2020, down 1.6% on the year, due to pandemic restrictions that limited activity in March-May. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]